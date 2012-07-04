Doncaster Rovers director of football Mickey Walker leaves

Doncaster Rovers director of football Mickey Walker has left the club after 12 years.

Walker was assistant manager to Dave Penney as Rovers earned back-to-back promotions in 2002/03 and 2003/04.

He told the club website: "There's no bitterness in the parting. I wish Dean Saunders and the boys all the best for next season.

"I still believe I have something to offer with my extensive experience and my contacts book."

