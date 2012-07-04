Blues frustrated by Faroes outfit

Linfield manager David Jeffrey reflects on being held to a 0-0 draw by B36 Torshavn in the Champions League first qualifying round, opening leg at Windsor Park.

Striker Peter Thompson missed an opportunity to give Linfield the lead, as his first-half penalty was saved by Meinhardt Joensen.

Linfield's Mark McAllister had the ball in the net in the second half but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper and the Blues wasted other chances.

