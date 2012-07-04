Dean Lyness set to join Burton from Kidderminster Harriers

Burton Albion are close to completing a deal for 20-year-old Kidderminster Harriers goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

The Brewers are in "advanced talks" with the former Birmingham City player, who joined Harriers last summer.

Lyness has also had a spell on loan with Hearts and played six games for Kidderminster last season.

Burton boss Gary Rowett said: "Dean is someone we see as having real potential. He's a good size and he's got good experience for his age."