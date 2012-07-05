Ben Herd craves Aldershot Town promotion push

Aldershot Town captain Ben Herd is targeting a promotion push when their League Two campaign gets underway.

The Shots finished 11th in the table last season, six points off the play-off places.

Media playback is not supported on this device Herd wants Aldershot to progress

The 27-year-old told BBC Surrey: "I want to hit the ground running and I want to get promoted.

"If the players buy into the winning mentality hopefully we can do something together. We have to look forwards, be ambitious and want to progress."

Since their reformation in 1992 and their promotion back to the Football League in 2008, Aldershot's highest league finish has been sixth place in League Two in 2009-10.

Herd is eager to emulate the old Aldershot FC, who spent three seasons in the old Third Division in the mid 1970s.

Aldershot Town's recent record Season / Division Position 2006-07 - Nationwide Conference 9th 2007-08 - Blue Square Premier 1st 2008-09 - League Two 15th 2009-10 - League Two 6th 2010-11 - League Two 14th 2011-12 - League Two 11th

"It's a small, tight-knit club that has suffered hardship in the past and that has probably brought people together," the right-back added.

"But we can't look back all the time.

"It's brilliant being in the League, and I know where the club has come from, but there comes a time where you want to progress and get up the League and into the next tier.

"Everyone should share that aspiration of doing that.

"You don't want to be content with turning up and being in League Two. You want to excel and try and reach the next stage.

"If everyone gives everything, you've more of a chance of achieving that dream."

Aldershot begin their League Two campaign away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, 18 August.