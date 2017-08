Bradford City have signed former Scunthorpe midfielder Garry Thompson on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old left the Iron at the end of the season, having made 113 league appearances in four seasons at Glanford Park.

He told the club website: "When I met the manager I was won over by his ambitions for next season.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the lads and starting pre-season training."