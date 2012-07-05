Europa League qualifier: Cliftonville 1-0 Kalmar FF

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Boyce's goal helps Cliftonville beat Swedish side Kalmar FF 1-0 at Solitude

Cliftonville earned their first ever win in a European game at Solitude as Liam Boyce's goal helped the Reds stun Swedes Kalmar FF in the Europa League First Qualifying Round first leg.

Boyce scored in the 70th minute moments after coming on as a substitute.

Both sides went close in the first half with Kalmar having a handball penalty appeal turned down.

Prior to Boyce's goal, Martin Donnelly went close for the Reds while Ryan Brown saved a Papa Diouf shot.

Prior to the game, Reds manager Tommy Breslin said he wanted his side to keep the tie alive going into next week's second leg.

His players responded by producing an outstanding display against last year's Swedish Cup finalists.

Diouf shot wide in the 14th minute but the Ciaran Caldwell had the ball in the Kalmar net three minutes later only for it to be ruled out for offside.

A Ryan Catney half-volley was deflected onto the Kalmar crossbar on 30 minutes before the Swedes had their strong penalty appeal just before the interval as a Diouf shot was blocked.

Donnelly saw his chance saved on 58 minutes after good work by George McMullan while Reds keeper Brown stopped another Diouf effort on the hour.

Boyce notched his winner as he drifted past a defender and fired an angled shot to the net.

Cliftonville held on with a degree of comfort to earn a famous Solitude win.

The Reds previously won European ties against Croatian side HNK Cibalia and Latvian club Dinaburg but Thursday's match was their first ever European victory at their home ground.