Europa League Qualifying Round: Crusaders 0-3 Rosenborg BK

Irish Premiership side Crusaders miss a penalty and have Declan Caddell sent-off as they lose 3-0 to Rosenborg in the Europa League.

Crusaders' hopes of progressing in Europe look over after this defeat by Rosenborg in the Europa League First Qualifying Round first leg.

Mikael Dorsin put the Norwegians ahead on 19 minutes with a neat finish.

Crusaders looked to be denied a clear penalty for handball on 69 before Borek Dockal doubled Rosenborg's lead on 71.

Declan Caddell was sent off three minutes later and Dorsin's second goal came on 76 with Gareth McKeown's late penalty being saved by keeper Orlund.

With manager Stephen Baxter on a pre-arranged family holiday in Portugal, Charlie Murphy and Roy McDonald took charge of the Crues for the Seaview clash.

The spectators included Celtic boss Neil Lennon who was understood to casting his eye over Rosenborg player Markus Henriksen.

After a cagey opening, Rosenborg went close in the 18th minute with Sean O'Neill making a fine save to deny Simen Wangberg.

However, Henriksen showed his ability a minute later by setting up Dorsin's headed opening goal with a fine cross.

A Timmy Adamson half-volley went inches wide four minutes before the break as the Crues did their best to summon up a response.

However, Rosenborg continued to boss the game after the break although the Crues had their penalty appeal turned after Adamson's flick-on appeared to be handled on the line.

With Crusaders still fuming, Rade Prica's pinpoint pass set up Dockal for Rosenborg's second goal two minutes later.

Dockal and Caddell had been involved in some niggly exchanges throughout the contest and a high challenge from the Crusaders man on the Rosenborg player led to a straight red card on 74.

A Gareth McKeown mistake was punished by Dorsin's second goal two minutes later with Jonas Svensson squaring unselfishly to the goalscorer.

Crusaders won a 78th-minute penalty after Peter Ankerson had brought down Jordan Owens but McKeown's effort down the middle was saved by Orlund.