Manager Darren Ferguson content at Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will not leave again for a fellow Championship club, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Ferguson, 40, is in his second spell with Posh following an unsuccesful year in charge of Preston North End.

He has been linked with Nottingham Forest but MacAnthony said Ferguson would not be interested in such a move.

"He needs to go to the Premier League, [but] the time's not right," MacAnthony told BBC Cambridgeshire.

Ferguson, the son of Manchester United boss Sir Alex, was first appointed Peterborough manager in 2007 and returned to London Road in January last year.

He has guided the club to three promotions during his two spells in charge - once from League Two and twice from League One, the most recent in May last year when Peterborough beat Huddersfield in the play-off final at Old Trafford to secure a return to the Championship.

Last Saturday, following the reports linking him with Forest, Ferguson issued a statement saying: "Myself and the chairman have an excellent relationship and we are working hard together to bring in the players we have identified to strengthen our squad. I am very happy at the football club."

MacAnthony said he had not received any formal approach from the City Ground.

He added: "As regards to Nottingham Forest or any other club that come in for him, I haven't got a problem with that.

"If things are done right and they ask the question, unlike last time I'll say 'Look Gaffer [Ferguson], are you interested? Do you want to speak to these people?'

"I'm not going to be a spoilt, petulant brat like last time and say 'You can't speak to anybody', it's the wrong way to handle it.

"I have to be mature about it, I have to think about his career ... but we're speaking every day about what's coming out in the press and he's not interested in going to Nottingham Forest or any other Championship club."