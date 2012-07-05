Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has warned Scottish football will die a "slow lingering death" should Rangers not be parachuted into the First Division. (Various)

Kilmarnock chairman Michael Johnston has come under fire from fans following the club's decision to abstain on the vote on Rangers' newco application to join the SPL. (Various)

Falkirk want a 16-team top flight to breathe new life into Scottish football. (Daily Express)