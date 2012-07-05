Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Ben Alnwick joins Barnsley

Barnsley have signed former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on a two-year deal.

Alnwick, 25, was released by Spurs at the end of last season after five and a half years at White Hart Lane.

The ex-Sunderland man spent time on loan with seven Football League clubs during his time with Tottenham.

He told the club website: "I'm happy to be here. I'm out of contract so I've been looking for a club and it's great to come here."

Alnwick had a stint with Leyton Orient last season having previously had loan spells with Doncaster, Leeds, Norwich, Carlisle, Leicester, and Luton.

His only league start for Spurs came in a 4-2 defeat at Burnley at the end of the 2009/10 campaign.