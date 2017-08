Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson, signed by Tottenham from Hoffenheim, scores for Swansea against his new club in the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Swansea last season, where he scored seven goals in 19 appearances, and was also wanted by Liverpool.

Sigurdsson becomes the first signing by new Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas, in a deal reported to be worth £8m.

