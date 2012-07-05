Cheltenham Town capture Barnet midfielder Sam Deering

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Sam Deering on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old arrives at Whaddon Road after turning down a new contract at Barnet, who he played 53 games for last season.

He first arrived at Underhill on loan from Oxford United in January 2011 and made a permanent move last summer.

Cheltenham assistant manager Neil Howarth told BBC Gloucestershire: "Sam is an attacking player that captures the imagination."

Howarth continued: "He spoke to bigger clubs than us but he likes the idea of playing somewhere where they play the right way.

"We were close to being successful last year and he obviously liked what he saw and what we were talking about."

Cheltenham were in the market for a midfielder following the departure of Luke Summerfield to League One Shrewsbury this week.

Deering becomes Mark Yates' first acquisition of the summer.