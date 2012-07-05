Forest may regret letting Danny Meadows join Alfreton

Alfreton Town manager Nicky Law says Nottingham Forest may end up regretting allowing Danny Meadows to leave the City Ground and sign for Town.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who scored one goal in four games while on loan with Alfreton at the end of last season, has signed a two-year contract at the Impact Arena.

Law said: "I just think that every now and again, clubs get it wrong.

"He's a young lad with a lot of ability and a great attitude and outlook."

Law added: "If things go to plan, we can see some mileage in him. Primarily, he will be a very good player for us but Dan will also have a chance of moving on from us if he does the business."