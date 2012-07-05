Luton striker Dan Walker signs new one-year contract

Dan Walker

Luton striker Dan Walker has signed a new 12-month contract following protracted discussions with manager Paul Buckle.

The 22-year-old turned down two offers from the club before finally putting pen to paper.

"Sometimes discussions with players take time and patience, but that's life," Buckle told the club's website.

"Dan is by no means the finished article but there is so much there to work with."

Buckle continued: "Towards the end of last season we played Northampton and Colchester in reserve games and he tore them to shreds.

"A couple of clubs were sniffing about, trying to get in his ear, but I think in training this week he's enjoyed it and thought about staying here."

Walker made seven first-team appearances last season, five of them as a substitute, and scored twice.