Coyle delighted with new arrivals

Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle tells BBC Radio Manchester that new signings Keith Andrews and Matt Mills will add Championship experience to the squad.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Andrews has arrived on a free transfer after being released by West Bromwich Albion, while defender Mills joined for an undisclosed fee from Leicester.

Coyle adds that he does not welcome offers for any of his star players, as he prepares for life back in the second tier.

