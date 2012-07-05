Adam Pye, managing director of Nottingham Forest's new club sponsor John Pye & Sons, tells BBC East Midlands Today that although the Al-Hasawi family are the likely new owners of the club, there have been other interested parties.

Forest last week moved closer to a potential takeover after the estate of Nigel Doughty granted a period of exclusivity to the Al-Hasawi family.

The Al-Hasawis, from Kuwait, are now conducting due diligence in conjunction with the estate and senior management within the club.