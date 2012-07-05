Forest takeover a 'bidding war'

Adam Pye, managing director of Nottingham Forest's new club sponsor John Pye & Sons, tells BBC East Midlands Today that there has been a bidding war to complete the takeover of the City Ground club.

The Al-Hasawi family, from Kuwait, have entered a period of exclusivity with Forest and are now conducting due diligence to complete the takeover.

But Pye said that although he expects Al-Hasawis to become the new owners, they were not the only interested party.

