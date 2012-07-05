Neil Cartwright agrees new Nuneaton Town contract

Nuneaton Town

Experienced full-back Neil Cartwright has agreed a new one-year deal with newly promoted Nuneaton Town.

Cartwright, 30, joined the Boro last January following spells at Worcester City and Hinckley United, where he made 398 appearances in a nine-year stint.

He played a key role in Nuneaton's subsequent promotion-winning run.

In a statement on the club website, Cartwright said he looked forward to securing a starting berth in the Blue Square Bet Premier.

Nuneaton manager Kevin Wilkin has made five new signings this summer, teenager Ben Ford having followed the arrivals of

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story