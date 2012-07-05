Manchester United sign Exeter City youngster Sean Goss

Exeter City have sold youth-team central midfielder Sean Goss to Manchester United.

The 16-year-old from Crediton, who has been at Exeter for eight years, moves to Old Trafford for an initial fee of around £100,000.

Goss scored 13 times for the League Two side's under-16s last season earning him a trial with United.

He played for them in a youth tournament in the Netherlands and will join their academy side.

"The last few days haven't felt real - seeing all the first-team players around and the training facilities is like a different world," Goss told the club website.

"I can't wait to get started now and we've got pre-season games coming up.

"I just have to continue working hard and my aim now is to just push higher and higher through the ranks."