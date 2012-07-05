SFA chief executive Stewart Regan says these are "very worrying times for Scottish football" after Scottish Premier League clubs rejected Rangers newco's application to join the SPL.

The club went into administration in February owing up to £134m to unsecured creditors, and will eventually be liquidated.

The newco had tried to re-join the top division, but they will now seek entry into the Scottish Football League instead.

Regan admits everyone concerned is still trying "to create a solution" to ensure Scottish football doesn't suffer from the situation.