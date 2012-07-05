Macclesfield sign Keiran Murtagh and Euloge Ahodikpe

Macclesfield Town have signed Antigua & Barbuda international midfielder Keiran Murtagh from Cambridge United.

Murtagh, 23, joined the U's last summer but played just seven times for them and ended the season on loan at Woking.

Togo international midfielder Euloge Ahodikpe has also joined from French side US Creteil Lucitanos.

New manager Steve King has now made eight summer signings, as the Silkmen prepare for their first season back in non-league football for 15 years.

Jack Macreth, Ryan Jackson, Peter Winn, Lance Cronin, Matthew Barnes-Homer and Charlie Henry have all agreed moves to the Moss Rose since Macclesfield's relegation from League Two.