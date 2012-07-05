Steve Evans still keen on striker Matt Tubbs

Rotherham manager Steve Evans says he is still keen on reuniting with Matt Tubbs, despite Bournemouth's desire to keep hold of their record signing.

In May Rotherham had a bid rejected for 27-year-old striker Tubbs - who Evans managed at Crawley Town.

Bournemouth boss Paul Groves called Evans's actions "distasteful" after he made public that failed bid for Tubbs.

"We like Matthew, whether we can get him here remains to be seen," Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield on Thursday.

Tubbs signed for the Cherries from Crawley in January for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

He scored one goal in seven appearances for Bournemouth before having his season cut short by a groin injury.

Since that injury Tubbs has seen Bournemouth sign strikers Frank Demouge, Lewis Grabban and Josh McQuoid.

Evans says he would love to work with his former charge again, and hopes that may now be possible with Bournemouth's influx of frontmen.

"It's no secret that I was the manager who took a chance on Matt Tubbs," added Evans.

"Matt Tubbs is a fantastic player, first and foremost, and a great goalscorer and he's top class young man.

"Football is football, would I see myself working with Matt Tubbs in the future? Yes, I would love to.

"First and foremost he's an AFC Bournemouth player and the truth is he is in AFC Bournemouth's plans.

"From a distance I see Paul Groves is signing a number of strikers but he may be in the privileged position where he can have six or seven strikers.

"In the words of better managers than me, 'you can never have too many strikers."