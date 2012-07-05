New Everton signing Steven Naismith says the "uncertainty at Rangers" led him to leave the Scottish club and sign for the Toffees.

The striker moved on a free transfer and penned a four-year deal after he rejected a contract transfer from the old Rangers to the new company.

While Everton manager David Moyes laments the "terrible situation" at the Glasgow club, he's "delighted" to have signed Naismith and feels he'll do well on Merseyside.