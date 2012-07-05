Naismith swayed by Rangers 'uncertainty'

New Everton signing Steven Naismith says the "uncertainty at Rangers" led him to leave the Scottish club and sign for the Toffees.

The striker moved on a free transfer and penned a four-year deal after he rejected a contract transfer from the old Rangers to the new company.

While Everton manager David Moyes laments the "terrible situation" at the Glasgow club, he's "delighted" to have signed Naismith and feels he'll do well on Merseyside.

Top videos

Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Video

Conte thanks players for 'amazing performance'

Video

GB duo show off their badminton trick shots

Video

Pochettino disappointed with 'unlucky' Spurs

Video

Are Spurs missing their full-backs?

Top Stories