Coventry City sign Kevin Kilbane on one-year deal

Kevin Kilbane

Coventry have signed Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old, who was not offered a new contract by Hull, had also attracted interest from Barnsley.

Kilbane can play either left-back or on the left side of midfield and is also keen to help City's youth development.

Kevin brings bags of experience to our squad Andy Thorn Coventry manager

"You only have to look at the clubs Kevin has played for and his record at international level to know his quality," said manager Andy Thorn.

"He brings bags of experience to our squad and he will complement the younger players we have here and will help bring them on.

"Not only will he be an asset on the pitch, he will be a big player in the dressing room too so I am really pleased we have acted quickly to bring him in."

Kilbane, who has 110 caps, began his career with Preston and has also played for West Brom, Sunderland, Everton and Wigan.