I believe I will get better - Petrov

Aston Villa club captain Stiliyan Petrov vows to "keep fighting" against his acute leukaemia.

Petrov, who was diagnosed with the illness in March, told the club's official website "I believe I will get better" when he visited his Aston Villa team-mates on his 33rd birthday.

Petrov was also keen to praise Aston Villa masseurs Andy Smith and Alex Butler, who are cycling from Celtic Park to Villa Park in September to raise funds for Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

Pictures courtesy of AVTV

Top videos

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories