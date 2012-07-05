Aston Villa club captain Stiliyan Petrov vows to "keep fighting" against his acute leukaemia.

Petrov, who was diagnosed with the illness in March, told the club's official website "I believe I will get better" when he visited his Aston Villa team-mates on his 33rd birthday.

Petrov was also keen to praise Aston Villa masseurs Andy Smith and Alex Butler, who are cycling from Celtic Park to Villa Park in September to raise funds for Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research.

Pictures courtesy of AVTV