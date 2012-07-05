Match of the Day 2 will be shown on BBC One in 2012-13

Match of the Day 2 will move to BBC One from the start of the 2012-13 season.

The programme will be shown at 22:25 BST on Sundays, while viewers will still be able to watch Match of the Day on Saturday evenings as usual.

Danny Cohen, Controller, BBC One, said: "As a huge fan of Match Of The Day I'm thrilled MOTD2 is moving to BBC One.

"The audience response to the BBC's coverage of Euro 2012 has been fantastic, meaning that this is the perfect moment to make this move."