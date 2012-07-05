Lampard goal key in decision - Blatter

Fifa president Sepp Blatter tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that Frank Lampard's disallowed goal against Germany at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was pivotal in him changing his mind on goal-line technology.

Blatter, on what he called as "a historic day", says that Uefa president Michel Platini, who has openly opposed the technology, will also change his mind.

The technology will first be used at December's Fifa Club World Cup in Japan.

