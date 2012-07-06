David Beckham given MLS ban for "provocative behaviour"

David Beckham has been given a one-game ban and fined an undisclosed amount for his "confrontational and provocative behaviour" during LA Galaxy's 4-3 defeat by San Jose.

The former England captain was involved in a scuffle on the pitch during the Major League Soccer match on Saturday.

Angry at perceived time-wasting, he kicked the ball at Sam Cronin as the player lay on the ground.

After being booked, Beckham then argued with opponents after the final whistle.

An MLS statement said: "The committee considered his conduct unacceptable and detrimental to the league's public image.

"Beckham will serve his suspension on Sunday when the Galaxy take on the Chicago Fire."

It completes a few days to forget for the 37-year-old, who was left out of Great Britain's Olympic squad for London 2012.

"Form plays a big part and I don't think there is a manager around who picks on sentiment," said Team GB manager Stuart Pearce when explaining the midfielder's omission.

"I have to be comfortable when I have made decisions based solely on football grounds alone, nothing else."

