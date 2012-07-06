Watch the full interview with Fifa President Sepp Blatter as his organisation votes to introduce goal-line technology.

The 76-year-old was speaking BBC sports correspondent Dan Roan, and says he changed his mind on the issue following Frank Lampard's "ghost" goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Swiss administrator rules out any further extension of technology in football as long as he's president of the world game.

The International Football Association Board voted unanimously in favour of introducing the technology on Thursday.