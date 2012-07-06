Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Ally McCoist wants to sign former Celtic striker Craig Beattie as the Ibrox club prepare for life in the Scottish Football League.

Fourteen SFL clubs will vote against plans to place the relaunched Rangers in Division One, with only two in favour of the proposal and 14 undecided or abstaining.

Only 250 season tickets have been sold at Ibrox as Rangers fans wait to see which division their side will play in, leaving the club with a £15m shortfall.

Queen's Park Rangers are preparing an £8m bid for Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon watched transfer target Markus Henriksen in action for Rosenborg against Crusaders on Thursday evening.

