Reading boss Brian McDermott promises more signings

Reading manager Brian McDermott says he has not finished his summer spending, after Pavel Pogrebnyak sealed his move to the Premier League new boys.

Striker Pogrebnyak became Reading's third signing of the summer with winger Garath McCleary and Danny Guthrie their other additions over the close season.

And McDermott says he hopes to bring in more new faces as the Royals prepare for life back in the top flight.

"We are looking to sign two or three more," McDermott told BBC Berkshire.

Defender Alex Pearce, who played every minute of every game for Reading last season, has welcomed the new arrivals at the club and admits it was vital they signed new players.

Pearce also says he has been impressed with the standard of players they have signed.

"We know they are all quality players and that's what we need, more quality players coming through the door," Pearce told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We've just got promoted we are going to need to strengthen in every area. Last season we were short of centre-halves, thankfully me and Kaspars Gorkss managed to stay fit.

"But we know new players are going to come through the door, it is part and parcel of football.

Pearce added: "We welcome competition and we all want to make the best of the situation we are in and that is to stay in the Premier League. The more quality players we can have, the better."

Reading returned to pre-season training on Thursday and McDermott says he is relising having the players back.

McDermott also says he does not envisage any problems in terms of their fitness.

"Every single one of the guys will come back ready, they have a fitness agenda over the summer and they stick to it," said McDermott. "These days we can get the balls out a lot quicker."

Reading begin their season against Stoke and follow that up with a trip to Chelsea. But McDermott says he is not getting too ahead of himself.

"I've not looked beyond Stoke, what else can I do? I hear people take games in batches, my view is always to take it one game at a time. We plan for Stoke and then we can think about Chelsea.

"The bottom line is I cannot wait to get going."