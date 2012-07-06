Shrewsbury Town sign keepers Chris Weale and Joe Anyon

Shrewsbury Town have signed two goalkeepers, bringing in Chris Weale from Leicester and Lincoln's Joe Anyon.

Weale, 30, arrives at the Greenhous Meadow after three years with the Foxes, while Anyon, 25, was the Imps' player of the year last season.

Shrewsbury have not disclosed the details of the contracts they have signed with the League One club.

Last season's first-choice keeper Chris Neal left Town for Port Vale after failing to agree a new contract.

Shrewsbury boss Graham Turner, who hopes to make two more outfield signings, told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Chris has played in the Championship and I believe he's a very good goalkeeper.

"Joe had a good spell at Port Vale before breaking his leg, but he picked himself up at Lincoln.

"Weale has Championship experience in his three years at Leicester under Nigel Pearson and Sven-Goran Eriksson - he only lost out when they brought in Kasper Schmeichel.

"Weale might seem the senior man, but Anyon's also an experienced keeper who can push him all the way."