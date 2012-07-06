Walsall full-back Richard Taundry signs new one-year contract

Richard Taundry has signed a new one-year deal at League One Walsall.

Full-back Taundry came up through the Saddlers' youth academy and made 40 appearances last season.

He was out of contract this summer and although he considered a move elsewhere, the 23-year-old opted to stay with his hometown club.

"It was a big decision for him to go on the transfer list and a big decision to then agree to a new deal," manager Dean Smith told the club website.

"He had a look around but felt that it was in his best interests to commit to Walsall.

"Everyone knows that he is a local lad who is full of commitment and desire and I'm looking forward to working with him again".