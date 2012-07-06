Adam Clayton joins Huddersfield Town from Leeds United

Huddersfield Town have signed midfielder Adam Clayton from Yorkshire rivals Leeds for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old former England Under-20 international played under Terriers boss Simon Grayson at Elland Road after being signed from Manchester City.

Grayson told Huddersfield's website: "Adam had a great season last year and scored some important goals.

"We're delighted to secure his services. I think it shows our intent in the level of players we want."

Clayton, who had been transfer listed by Leeds boss Neil Warnock, previously had loan spells at Carlisle, Peterborough and MK Dons and scored six goals in 43 Championship games last season.