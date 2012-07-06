Alfreton Town sign Phil Barnes and Dan Bradley
Alfreton Town have signed experienced keeper Phil Barnes and Kidderminster Harriers midfielder Dan Bradley.
Barnes, 33, has played much of his career in the Football League and joins on a one-year deal after leaving Conference North side Gainsborough.
Bradley, 20, has signed a two-year deal after the Reds agreed an undisclosed fee with Harriers.
Meanwhile, left-sided midfielder Nathan Arnold, 24, has signed a new one-year deal at the Impact Arena.
Arnold, who joined the Reds in June 2010, broke a foot last season but recovered to play a key part in the run-in which secured the club's Blue Square Bet Premier Division survival.
Barnes has represented a number of clubs in the League including Sheffield United and QPR, while Aston Villa youth-team product Bradley, joined Kidderminster after a spell with Tamworth.