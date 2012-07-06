Peter Whittingham committed to Cardiff despite Premier interest

Highly rated Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has pledged his future to the club.

Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old, who is under contract at Cardiff until 2014.

"You must be doing something right if you're getting linked with clubs," said Whittingham.

"But as I've said, I'm happy here and until the gaffer [Malky Mackay] wants to sell me I'm here."

Whittingham bucked the trend of a summer exodus by extending his contract with Cardiff a year ago, and Mackay has stated he has no intention of selling him.

He played every minute of every Championship game last season, which eventually ended with defeat in the play-offs for the third season in a row.

The Bluebirds also reached the Carling Cup final, losing to Liverpool on penalties at Wembley.

"It was horrible for us how it ended after such a good season," said Whittingham.

"With the cup final and everything it was hard to take. I'm probably not over it yet but as soon as pre-season starts I'm sure it will be pretty much forgotten.

"I don't know if any other team has been as close as we have. It is hard to take."

Mackay has made Whittingham central to his plans for another tilt at the Premier League.

The manager has been promised a "substantial" transfer kitty as part of the planned £100m investment by the club's owners, and Coventry City's Richard Keogh could be the first acquisition.

"The gaffer's made it his priority to get a few signings in and try to strengthen," added Whittingham.

"And fair enough, it looks like he is being backed [by the club] in that way."

A controversial condition of the cash injection is a club rebranding that will see Cardiff playing home games in red shirts rather than their traditional blue.

Those new shirts are set to be used at home for the first time in Cardiff's opening Championship match of the season against Huddersfield Town on Friday, 17 August.

Certain fans have reacted angrily to the change, resulting in the club agreeing to refund season tickets.

Whittingham said discontent in the stands could have an adverse effect on the players but hopes any opposition will soon fade if the team wins their opening matches.

"If the fans are going to be edgy it's going to be hard to take," said Whittingham.

"A good start is always key but this year more than ever it could be massive."