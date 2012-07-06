Newcastle United sign Gael Bigirimana from Coventry City

From the section

Newcastle United have signed Coventry City midfielder Gael Bigirimana on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old made 28 appearances for the Sky Blues in his breakthrough campaign at the Ricoh Arena.

Burundi-born Bigirimana joined Coventry in 2004 and his progress resulted in him winning the 2011-12 Football League Apprentice of the Year award.

He becomes Newcastle's second signing this summer after 22-year-old French midfielder Romain Amalfitano.