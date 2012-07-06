Cambridge United extend Harrison Dunk contract

Harrison Dunk

Cambridge United have extended the contract of Harrison Dunk, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2013/2014 season.

The 21-year-old left-sided player joined the Blue Square Bet Premier side last summer from Bromley.

However he was restricted to just 25 appearances in his debut season for the U's due to injury.

Dunk told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "The reason I've signed is because Cambridge is a great club going places.

"Obviously I dont want to play in a club that's not going anywhere, and I think this club and the players we've got have a lot of potential."

Dunk, who moved to the Abbey Stadium as a left-back, was utilised on the left wing throughout parts of last season and he feels he adapted well to the position.

"At left-back you've got a lot more defending to do, but I'm still doing a lot more running than I used to.

"I've had to work on my fitness and its payed dividends."