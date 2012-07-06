Stevenage bring in striker Marcus Haber from St Johnstone

From the section

Stevenage have agreed to sign St Johnstone striker Marcus Haber, subject to international clearance.

The Canadian international, 23, began his career for his hometown club Vancouver Whitecaps, and earned a move to West Bromwich Albion in 2010.

Following the Baggies' promotion to the Premier League, Haber moved to St Johnstone on loan before joining permanently last January.

Haber played 48 times for the Scottish club before agreeing terms with Boro.

Assuming the deal goes through Haber follows Bondz N'Gala to Broadhall Way following the centre-back's recent move from Yeovil.