Forest Green Rovers bring in defender Paul Green

Forest Green Rovers have completed the signing of defender Paul Green on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 43 appearances for Blue Square Bet Premier rivals Tamworth last season.

Before joining the Lambs, Green spent five seasons with Lincoln City, playing 127 games for the Imps.

Rovers manager Dave Hockaday told BBC Gloucestershire: "Paul is a super player. I could eulogise all day about his strengths."

He continued: "He's still only 25 but he's got that experience. When I found out he was available it was about how quickly I could get him in.

"The jigsaw is now complete."