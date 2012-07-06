Ross Atkins in talks to rejoin Burton from Derby

Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett has started talks with Derby County manager Nigel Clough about re-signing goalkeeper Ross Atkins on loan.

Atkins played 48 games while on loan last season and Rowett is eager to seal another deal for the 22-year-old.

Rowett told BBC Radio Derby: "I have spoken to Nigel. There is an opportunity there and I would like to try to do something.

"But things are not finalised so we will see how that progresses."