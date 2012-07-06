Oxford United sign Brighton's Jake Forster-Caskey on loan

Oxford United have signed young Brighton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on loan until January.

The highly-rated 18-year-old played six times for Brighton last season, scoring twice for the Seagulls.

On the 8 May 2010, Forster-Caskey became the youngest player to appear for Brighton when he came on against Yeovil on the last day of the season.

Southend-born Forster-Caskey has represented the England U16, U17 and U18 national sides.