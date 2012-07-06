Northampton sign keeper Neal Kitson on short-term deal

Northampton Town have re-signed goalkeeper Neal Kitson on a short-term contract.

The 26-year-old American, who was formerly with Rochester Rhinos, initially joined the Cobblers in January 2012.

He made eight appearances for the club last season, including a penalty on his debut at Crewe in March.

"He's earned this contract on the back of his performances last season," said boss Aidy Boothroyd.

"Now it's up to him to try and earn a longer deal."