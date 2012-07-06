Ebbsfleet United sign striker Nathan Elder

Ebbsfleet United have signed striker Nathan Elder on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old began last season with Hayes & Yeading before moving to League Two outfit Hereford United, where he scored three goals in 27 appearances.

Elder first moved into the Football League in 2006, when Brighton signed him from Billericay.

The former Aveley forward joined Brentford fo £35,000 in January 2008 and has gone on to represent Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.