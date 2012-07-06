Fulham sign Cologne defender Sascha Riether on loan

Sascha Riether

Fulham have completed the signing of Cologne's Germany international defender Sascha Riether on a season-long loan.

The former Wolfsburg player, 29, moves to England following Cologne's relegation from the Bundesliga.

The Cottagers have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of Riether's loan spell in London.

"Fulham is a good club, a big club with a big tradition and for me it's great to be here," he said.

"I feel very pleased to have signed. It feels like I've had a long break from football and for me this is a new experience in a new country."

Stephen Kelly and Zdenek Grygera, who both played right-back for Fulham last season, are currently out of contract.