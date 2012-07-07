Olympic calls 'not ideal' for Swansea, says Garry Monk

Captain Garry Monk is proud of Swansea City's Team GB Olympic call-ups, but says losing three players during pre-season will be disruptive.

The Swans are the best-represented club in Stuart Pearce's 18-man squad with Scott Sinclair joining Wales' Joe Allen and Neil Taylor.

Defender Monk says that could make life difficult for

"In terms of pre-season planning for the manager and preparations it's not ideal," said Monk.

Team GB begin their Olympic campaign at Old Trafford on 26 July against Senegal, meaning the Welsh footballers will be the first of the 30 Welsh competitors in action at London.

TEAM GB's GROUP A OLYMPIC 2012 FIXTURES 26 July: v Senegal at Old Trafford, Manchester

29 July: v United Arab Emirates at Wembley, London

1 August: v Uruguay at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

They also face the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay in the group stage as Great Britain competes in the competition for the first time since 1960.

Pre-Olympic friendlies against Mexico in Spain and Brazil in Middlesbrough have also been arranged.

The Olympic football final at Wembley on 11 August is just four days before Wales' final 2014 World Cup qualifying warm-up against Bosnia in Llanelli and seven days before the opening day of the Premier League season.

Swansea's Premier League campaign begins at Queens Park Rangers on 18 August.

"I'm proud of the boys that are in there and I think it shows how far we've come as a club that we're the most-represented club out of all of the people in there," added Monk.

"But I can see the other side of it where in terms of pre-season planning for the manager and preparations it's not ideal.

"But it's a very proud moment for those players and their families that they can represent Britain and their families in the Olympics, especially with it being this year.

"It doesn't come around very often and I know there's talk there might not even be another British football team in four years' time as well.

"So it's not exactly something that comes around very often so I think they should all be very proud of themselves and go and enjoy it.

"It's a great experience for them."

Squad: J Allen (Swansea), C Bellamy (Liverpool), R Bertrand (Chelsea), J Butland (Birmingham), S Caulker (Tottenham), T Cleverley (Manchester United), J Cork (Southampton), C Dawson (West Brom), R Giggs (Manchester United), A Ramsey (Arsenal), M Richards (Manchester City), D Rose (Tottenham), S Sinclair (Swansea), M Sordell (Bolton), J Steele (Middlesbrough), D Sturridge (Chelsea), N Taylor (Swansea), J Tomkins (West Ham).