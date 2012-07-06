Stevenage agree deal for Oldham winger Filipe Morais

From the section

Stevenage have completed the signing of Oldham winger Filipe Morais on a three-year-deal.

The 26-year-old rejected a contract offer from the Latics at the end of last season, after making 68 appearances in a two-year spell.

The former Portugal Under-21 international began his career in England in the Chelsea Academy, before moving to MK Dons.

Morais also spent time in Scotland with Hibernian, Inverness and St Johnstone.

He joins Canadian international Marcus Haber as a new arrival at Broadhall Way.