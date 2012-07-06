Gillingham to retain use of training ground

Gillingham will be able to retain the use of their Beechings Cross training ground after reaching an agreement with Medway Council.

The council had threatened to evict the Gills after the League Two side failed to pay bills for using the facility.

Medway Council said the club owed more than £34,000 in utility bills.

A council spokesperson confirmed the Gills had made a payment towards their use of Beechings Cross and were working towards signing a new lease.