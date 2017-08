Milton Keynes Dons have signed Jon Otsemobor after he agreed a one-year contract at stadium:MK.

The 29-year-old defender had been available after his release from Sheffield Wednesday following an injury-hit season.

The deal means the former Liverpool trainee has become Milton Keynes Dons first summer signing.

Manager Karl Robinson said: "I believe if we keep him fit, we've got the best right-back in the league."