Colin Doyle signs new Birmingham City deal

Birmingham City goalkeeper Colin Doyle has signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.

Doyle, 27, made 16 appearances for Blues last season as they missed out on a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Irishman told the club website: "I love it here, it's a great club.

"I'm pleased to have re-signed and I'm really looking forward to coming back in for pre-season training and seeing the new management team."