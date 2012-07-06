Colin Doyle signs new Birmingham City deal
-
- From the section Football
Birmingham City goalkeeper Colin Doyle has signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.
Doyle, 27, made 16 appearances for Blues last season as they missed out on a return to the Premier League at the first attempt.
The Irishman told the club website: "I love it here, it's a great club.
"I'm pleased to have re-signed and I'm really looking forward to coming back in for pre-season training and seeing the new management team."